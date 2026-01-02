Venezuela’s Maduro elusive on alleged US attack

US Air Force MC-130 Hercules aircraft sit on the tarmac at Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. (AFP pic)

CARACAS : Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday dodged a question about a US attack on a docking facility in his country for drug boats as alleged by President Donald Trump.

Maduro’s government has so far neither confirmed nor denied the attack, which Trump announced this week. It could amount to the first land strike of the US military campaign against drug trafficking from Latin America.

But Maduro was elusive in a state TV interview with a Spanish journalist.

Asked point-blank if he confirmed or denied the attack, Maduro said “this could be something we talk about in a few days.”

Trump on Monday said the United States hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuela drug boats.

Trump would not say if it was a military or CIA operation or where the strike occurred, noting only that it was “along the shore.”