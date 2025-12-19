Norway’s crown princess likely to undergo lung transplant

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit has occasionally limited public appearances and taken sick leave due to her condition. (EPA Images pic)

OSLO : Norway’s 52-year-old Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from a chronic lung condition, will likely need to undergo a lung transplant following a “clear deterioration”, the palace said on Friday.

“We are approaching the time when a lung transplant must be carried out, and we are making the necessary preparations so that it will be possible when the time comes,” Are Martin Holm, head of pulmonary medicine at Oslo University Hospital, said in a statement from the palace.

The princess announced in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease that causes scarring of the lungs and shortness of breath.

“It has not yet been decided when the crown princess will be placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant,” Holm said.

The princess has at times had to limit her public appearances and go on sick leave due to her condition, most recently in October.

“This autumn, several tests have been conducted that show a clear deterioration in the crown princess’s health,” the palace said.

It said she would continue her public engagements as long as she felt well enough to do so.

Mette-Marit has been in the Norwegian headlines in recent months after her 28-year-old son Marius Borg Hoiby, who was born of a relationship prior to her marriage to the crown prince, was charged with raping four women.

Hoiby, who denies the charges, is scheduled to go on trial in February and faces up to 10 years in prison.