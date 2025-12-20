Chinese envoy visits Cambodia seeking to de-escalate fighting with Thailand

Special envoy Deng Xijun reaffirmed that China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue between Cambodia and Thailand. (EPA Images pic)

BANGKOK : China’s special envoy for Asian affairs visited Phnom Penh this week to push for Cambodia and Thailand to de-escalate their fierce border fighting, Cambodia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Deng Xijun’s visit comes as the US and China renew efforts to bring the two countries to a ceasefire ahead of the Asean special meeting on Monday.

Around 60 people have died and more than half a million have been displaced since the two nations resumed hostilities, ending a ceasefire that Donald Trump had brokered in July.

“Deng Xijun reaffirmed that China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue between Cambodia and Thailand with a view to promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the ministry said in a statement.

Secretary of state Rubio told reporters on Friday the US was cautiously optimistic that Thailand and Cambodia could be back in compliance with the ceasefire by early next week.