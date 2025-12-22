Trump names Louisiana governor Landry as Greenland special envoy

Donald Trump said Jeff Landry recognised Greenland’s strategic importance and will promote US interests for global and allied security. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced he is appointing Louisiana governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland.

“Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The White House, the Greenland Prime Minister’s Office and representatives for Landry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear whether Landry, who became governor in January 2024, would need to step down from his gubernatorial role.

Trump has said several times over the years that Greenland, a Danish territory that largely governs itself, should become part of the US, citing security reasons and an interest in the island’s mineral resources. Landry praised the idea earlier this year.

“President Donald J. Trump is absolutely right!” Landry wrote in a Jan 9 post on social media platform X. “We need to ensure that Greenland joins the United States. GREAT for them, GREAT for us! Let’s get it done!”

Greenland and Denmark have consistently rejected the notion.

Although the US and Greenland earlier this month pledged to show “mutual respect”, Greenlandic foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt said US comments about Greenland had created uncertainty among locals, and she stressed the need to speak openly with the US.

“Our country and the US have cooperated for 80 years based on common interests. There is a need to restore trust so we can continue good cooperation,” Motzfeldt said on Dec 8, according to local daily Sermitsiaq.