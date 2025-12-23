Chinese envoy urges Thailand-Cambodia to resume ceasefire as soon as possible

As part of efforts to secure a truce, China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Deng Xijun visited Cambodia in September and met Royal Cambodian Armed Forces chief Vong Pisen. (Mofa PRC pic)

BEIJING : The top priority for Thailand and Cambodia is to agree to a ceasefire as soon as possible and resume dialogue, and resolve their border disputes peacefully, a special Chinese envoy to the region said.

For three weeks, Thailand and Cambodia have engaged in daily exchanges of rockets and artillery along their 817 km (508 miles) land border, after a truce first brokered by Malaysia as Asean chair and US President Donald Trump collapsed.

China has since joined the top diplomats of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in urging both countries to exercise restraint and take steps to halt fighting.

China supports Asean’s mediation efforts and is willing to once again create conditions and provide a platform for dialogue and negotiations between the two sides, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday, citing its Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Deng Xijun.

Deng recently travelled to the two countries, meeting with their respective prime ministers and other senior government officials, as part of China’s shuttle diplomacy.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to hold a meeting on Wednesday of defence officials aimed at resuming the ceasefire, a move welcomed by Asean.