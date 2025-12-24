6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Taiwan has been frequently hit by earthquakes due to its location on the edge of two tectonic plates near the Pacific Ring of Fire. (Reuters pic)

TAIPEI : A shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan this evening, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

“The quake struck at 9.47am at a depth of 10km in Taitung county,” USGS said.

Earlier, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration estimated its magnitude at 6.1.

According to the National Fire Agency, so far, no damage to the island’s transport networks has been reported.

The quake was felt farther north in the capital, Taipei, where some buildings shook.

Local television channels showed footage of products falling from supermarket shelves and shattering in Taitung.

Taiwan is frequently hit by earthquakes due to its location on the edge of two tectonic plates near the Pacific Ring of Fire, which the USGS says is the most seismically active zone in the world.

The last major earthquake occurred in April 2024 when the island was hit by a deadly 7.4-magnitude tremor that officials said was the strongest in 25 years.

At least 17 people were killed in that quake, which triggered landslides and severely damaged buildings around Hualien.

It was the most serious in Taiwan since a 7.6-magnitude tremor struck in 1999 – the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.