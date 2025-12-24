Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian protest in London

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg seen before her arrest by police officers outside the offices of Aspen Insurance at Plantation Place on Fenchurch Street. (AFP pic)

LONDON : London police on Tuesday arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration in support of pro-Palestinian hunger strikers, Palestinian campaign groups said.

Thunberg’s arrest makes her the highest profile person to be detained by police since the government banned the Palestine Action group under anti-terror laws.

Prisoners for Palestine, which organised the protest, said in a statement that Thunberg was arrested under the UK Terrorism Act.

Thunberg, 22, was holding a sign reading: “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.”

City of London Police said several people were arrested.

They did not directly name Thunberg, but said “a 22-year-old woman… has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000”.

Hours later, police said she was released on bail.

Police said another three people were arrested at the protest, at a building in London’s financial quarter, on suspicion of criminal damage.

The three were detained after “hammers and red paint were used to damage a building” and they glued themselves to fixtures nearby, police said.

Prisoners for Palestine said its protest had targeted the offices of Aspen Insurance because the company provided services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems UK.

Thunberg on Monday described the detained hunger strikers as “political prisoners” in a video posted on Instagram.

The British government in July outlawed Palestine Action after activists broke into an air force base and caused an estimated £7 million ($9.3 million) of damage.

Some of the eight detainees who went on hunger strike had been charged over that incident.

The group, aged between 20 and 31, are facing trials relating to break-ins or criminal damage by Palestine Action.

Their hunger strike is to protest their treatment and call for their release on bail.

The first two prisoners going on the hunger strike were into their 52nd day, Prisoners for Palestine said on Tuesday. The Guardian newspaper reported that three of the eight had ended their hunger strike.