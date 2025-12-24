US holds call with Palau on transfer of third-country nationals

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke to Palau’s leaders to seek acceptance of US deported migrants. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The US on Tuesday said Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke to Palau President Surangel Whipps about transferring third-country nationals to the Pacific Island nation, even after its lawmakers rejected a previous request from Washington on the matter.

President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including his administration’s deportation drive, have been broadly condemned by human rights advocates on concerns about due process. The Trump administration has also sent hundreds of people to third countries to which they have no ties, a tactic that was rarely used in the past.

Trump has said the measures are aimed at improving domestic security.

“The leaders discussed a new US-Palau Memorandum of Understanding regarding the transfer of third-country nationals with no known criminal histories,” the State Department said in a statement after Tuesday’s call.

In late July, Palau’s Congress said it “cannot accept” a US proposal for it to accept asylum seekers from other countries.

Palau, with a population of 17,000, has a compact of free association with the US, which provides economic assistance in return for allowing American military access to its territory.

Palau is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

US Catholic bishops have condemned Washington’s immigration enforcement activities and in October, Pope Leo XIV lamented the mistreatment of immigrants.

Last week, a federal judge signaled a willingness to again rule that the Trump administration cannot swiftly deport migrants to countries other than their own without providing meaningful notice and an opportunity for them to raise fears of persecution or torture if they are sent there.