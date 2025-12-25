China accuses US of trying to thwart improved China-India ties

The border issue is a matter between China and India, and China objects to any country passing judgment, says foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

The Pentagon said China probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties. (EPA Images pic)
BEIJING:
China accused the US today of distorting its defence policy in an effort to thwart an improvement in China-India ties.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to keep ties between the US and India from deepening.

“China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective,” Lin said, adding that the border issue was a matter between China and India and “we object to any country passing judgment about this issue”.

The Pentagon said in a report on Tuesday that China “probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension … to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties”.

