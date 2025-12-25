China accuses US of trying to thwart improved China-India ties

The Pentagon said China probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China accused the US today of distorting its defence policy in an effort to thwart an improvement in China-India ties.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to keep ties between the US and India from deepening.

“China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective,” Lin said, adding that the border issue was a matter between China and India and “we object to any country passing judgment about this issue”.

The Pentagon said in a report on Tuesday that China “probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension … to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties”.