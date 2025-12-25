ICE agents involved in Maryland shooting that injured 2

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were carrying out an operation to target two men in the US illegally. (EPA Images pic)

GLEN BURNIE : US immigration agents were involved in a shooting incident in Maryland on Wednesday that left one man with bullet wounds and the other with minor injuries, authorities said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were carrying out an operation to target two men in the US illegally in Glen Burnie, just south of Baltimore, said the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees federal immigration officers.

When the agents approached a van carrying the two men, the driver drove the van into agents’ vehicles, then directly at ICE officers in an attempt to run them over, the department said in a statement.

The agents then “defensively fired their service weapons, striking the driver,” DHS wrote. The van then wrecked between two buildings and injured the passenger. Both men were taken to a hospital.

ABC News, citing the Anne Arundel County Police Department, reported the man who was shot was in stable condition and that the other man did not suffer serious injury.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a Democrat, wrote on social media he was “aware of the ICE-involved shooting that occurred earlier today” and his office was working with local officials to learn more and provide support.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, described vehicular attacks on ICE officers as “domestic terrorism”.

Federal immigration officers have been involved in several confrontations with both the subjects of their raids and people witnessing and objecting to their tactics as they work to carry out President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.

ICE agents in September shot and killed a man who they said had tried to run them over with a car, though security and body camera footage raised doubts about the situation.