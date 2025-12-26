China’s high-speed rail network passes 50,000km mark

China has the world’s largest rail network, which is about one-fifth longer than the circumference of the earth. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China’s sprawling high-speed rail network passed 50,000km in total operating distance with the opening of a new line on Friday, state media reported.

The country has the world’s largest rail network — one-fifth longer than the circumference of the earth.

The trip begins in the city of Xi’an — home to China’s famed Terracotta Warriors — and ends in Yan’an to its north, state broadcaster CCTV said. Both cities are in northern China’s Shaanxi province.

Some homes were demolished and displaced residents would receive 5,000 yuan (US$700) per household to relocate, local authorities said in 2020 when construction began.

China’s rail network has expanded by around 32% compared to 2020, state-owned China Railway added Friday in a statement.

The Xi’an-Yan’an line spans a total of 299km and the shortest trip takes 68 minutes, CCTV said.

The C9309 train runs at 350km per hour, outpacing Japan’s Shinkansen, which has a top speed of 320km per hour.

Beijing has also been financing railways in other Asian countries under its Belt and Road Initiative, which funds infrastructure projects globally, but a number of plans have been stalled or mired in controversy.