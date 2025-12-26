Palestinian kills two in stabbing and ramming, say Israeli police

The stabbing and car-ramming attack came a day after an Israeli military reservist rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man in the West Bank. (EPA Images pic)

JERUSALEM : A Palestinian killed two people in a stabbing and car-ramming attack in northern Israel today, triggering the defence minister to threaten a crackdown on the assailant’s village in the occupied West Bank.

The attack came a day after an Israeli military reservist dressed in civilian clothes rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man in the West Bank, where violence has surged since the war in Gaza began.

The Gaza war, sparked by Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, also set off several attacks by Palestinians inside Israel that have left dozens dead.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this was a rolling terror attack that began in the city of Beit Shean, where a pedestrian was run over,” Israeli police said in a statement about Friday’s attack, adding that the victim was a 68-year-old man.

“Later, a young woman was stabbed near Road 71, and the suspect was ultimately engaged with gunfire near Maonot Junction in Afula following intervention by a civilian bystander,” it said, adding that the attacker was taken to the hospital.

Both victims succumbed to the injuries, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services said in a statement.

MDA also reported that a 16-year-old was slightly injured when “hit by a vehicle”.

The Israeli military said the attacker had “infiltrated into Israeli territory several days ago”.

Following the attack, defence minister Israel Katz ordered the military to launch an operation in the village of Qabatiya in the West Bank, after it emerged that the attacker came from there.

Katz instructed the army “to act forcefully and immediately against the village of Qabatiya, from which the murderous terrorist emerged, in order to locate and thwart every terrorist and strike the village’s terror infrastructure,” his office said in a statement.

“Anyone who aids terrorism or sponsors and backs it will pay the full price,” it added.

The military said in a separate statement that it was preparing to begin an operation in Qabatiya in the northern West Bank, which has seen repeated violent incidents.

‘Horrific killing’

President Isaac Herzog condemned the attack.

“I wish to express my deep shock at the horrific killing spree and the combined terrorist attack in northern Israel carried out by a despicable terrorist,” he said in a statement.

“Israel is committed to reinforcing and strengthening this challenging border and, of course, to bolstering the security response in the area for the full safety of the residents,” Herzog added.

Friday’s attack comes just days after Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the Qabatiya area.

The military has launched an investigation into the incident after footage emerged showing the teenager not posing any threat or throwing anything at soldiers who shot him.

The military had initially claimed a “terrorist had hurled a block toward the soldiers”.

The attack on Friday also came a day after an Israeli military reservist dressed in civilian clothes rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man in the West Bank.

In videos on social media purporting to show that incident, the victim is seen praying by the roadside when the soldier rams him with his vehicle.

Since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas’ attack on Israel, at least 38 people, including two foreigners, have been killed inside Israel in attacks by Palestinians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

During the same period, violence has also surged in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the West Bank, including many militants as well as dozens of civilians, according to an AFP tally based on figures from the Palestinian health ministry.

According to official Israeli figures, at least 44 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations in the same period in the West Bank.