Thailand’s PM expresses hope for ceasefire with Cambodia

PHNOM PENH : Thailand’s prime minister expressed hope today for a ceasefire with Cambodia, even as Phnom Penh accused the Thai military of intensifying its bombardment of disputed border areas.

Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand’s National Security Council had agreed to send the country’s defence minister to meet his Cambodian counterpart tomorrow, the fourth day of border talks aimed at negotiating an end to deadly clashes.

“If tomorrow the defence ministers can reach an agreement that both Thailand and Cambodia accept, the document they sign will largely follow the four main points outlined in a previous joint declaration that followed a round of clashes earlier this year,” he said.

The October declaration said the two sides would organise mine-clearing efforts along their border, withdraw heavy weapons and allow access to ceasefire monitors.

“What matters is that we must keep our promise not to invade, threaten, provoke or escalate tensions between the two sides,” Anutin told reporters at a news conference.

“You can trust Thailand. We always uphold our agreements and commitments. Let this be the final signing, so that peace can be restored and our people can return home,” Anutin said.

The neighbours’ long-standing border conflict reignited this month, shattering an earlier truce and killing more than 40 people, according to official counts.

Around a million people have also been displaced.

As Cambodian and Thai officials held their third day of talks at a border checkpoint on Friday, Cambodia’s defence ministry said Thailand carried out a heavy bombardment of disputed border areas in Banteay Meanchey province.

“From 6.08am to 7.15am, the Thai military deployed F-16 fighter jets to drop as many as 40 bombs, to intensify its bombardment in the area of Chok Chey village,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Thai media said today that Cambodian forces had launched heavy attacks overnight along the border in Sa Kaeo province, where several homes were damaged by shelling.

The two countries blame each other for instigating the fresh fighting, which has spread to nearly every province along their border.

Both countries also claim to have acted in self-defence and accuse the other of attacking civilians.

The US, China and Malaysia brokered a truce to end five days of deadly clashes in July, but the ceasefire broke down.

Earlier Friday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Facebook that he had spoken by phone with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and the two discussed “ways to secure a ceasefire along the Cambodia-Thailand border”.

The conflict stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km frontier and a collection of temple ruins situated there.