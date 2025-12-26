Ukraine says UK Storm Shadow missiles used to hit Russian refinery

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have deployed British Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia. (AFP pic)

KYIV : Ukraine used British Storm Shadow missiles to attack a Russian oil refinery on Thursday, the Ukrainian military said.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery was hit by the missiles and “numerous explosions” were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a social media post. It has already used the British missiles to attack targets inside Russia.

“Units of the air force of the armed forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles,” the statement said.

The military said that the Novoshakhtinsk plant is one of the main suppliers of petrol products in southern Russia “and is directly involved in supplying the Russian Federation’s armed forces”, particularly with diesel fuel and aviation kerosene.

Ukraine, which faces daily missile and drone onslaughts from Russia, has sought to respond with attacks inside Russia on energy and infrastructure facilities.