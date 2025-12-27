Delhi cops arrest hundreds in security crackdown before New Year

The police action in the national capital is aimed at preventing any untoward incidents and maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations. (EPA Images pic)

NEW DELHI : Police in Delhi have arrested hundreds of people and seized dozens of arms in a security crackdown before New Year celebrations.

Delhi Police, in a social media post on Saturday, said the operation named “Aaghat 3.0” targeted organised crime, with at least 504 individuals arrested in “preventive action”.

About 150 people were arrested in connection with the seizure of various items, including 21 pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, thousands of litres of alcohol, 231 two-wheeled vehicles, gambling proceeds, and 310 stolen or missing mobile phones.

Police also arrested 116 “history-sheeters”, referring to individuals under surveillance because of their past criminal records.

The police action in the national capital is aimed at preventing any untoward incident and to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations, according to Indian media reports