Indonesian govt to disburse US$2.1mil in disaster aid for educators

JAKARTA : Indonesia’s Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will distribute Rp32.8 billion (around US$2.1 million) in disaster allowances for educators and non-teaching education personnel in East Java and three disaster-hit provinces in Sumatra, reported ANTARA news agency.

Minister Abdul Mu’ti said on Saturday that the funds will be disbursed in stages through February 2026 to ensure educational activities continue amid ongoing emergencies.

“While safety remains the top priority, it is equally crucial to ensure that children continue learning,” he said.

He added that the government is committed to facilitating emergency education services while providing financial support to affected teachers in recognition of their dedication.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s Secretary General Suharti described the initiative as evidence of the government’s concern for 16,467 education workers affected by recent disasters, saying the assistance is intended to ease their hardship.

“We hope this year-end aid will help boost morale among disaster victims and demonstrate the government’s commitment to supporting communities throughout the recovery period,” she said.

Detailing the allocation, Suharti said the ministry plans to distribute Rp1.8 billion to 915 early childhood education educators and Rp20.5 billion to 10,274 primary school teachers.

She added that Rp10.5 billion has been allocated for 5,258 secondary school teachers. In addition, the government will provide Rp2 million (around US$119) each to three non-teaching education personnel in Aceh and 17 others in West Sumatra.

The allowances form part of the government’s disaster response following floods and landslides that struck parts of Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra in late November, disrupting communities and public services.