China announces military drills around Taiwan this week

“Starting from Dec 29, the PLA Eastern Theater Command is dispatching its Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force troops to conduct joint military drills code-named ‘Justice Mission 2025’,” said a statement from Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the force, using an acronym for China’s military.
A separate statement with a map showed five large zones surrounding the island where “live firing activities will be organised” from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday (0000 to 1000 GMT Tuesday).
“For the sake of safety, any irrelevant vessel or aircraft is advised not to enter the afore-mentioned waters and airspace,” the statement said.
The large-scale show of force comes after weeks of tensions between China and Japan, started by comments suggesting Tokyo’s potential support for Taiwan in the event of a future armed conflict.
It also follows the latest round of arms sales to Taipei from the United States, sparking a furious response from Beijing, which last week slapped sanctions on 20 US defence firms.
The drills this week are “a stern warning against ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity”, Shi said in the statement.