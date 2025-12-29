Preliminary results show caretaker PM’s party leading in Kosovo’s vote

Albin Kurti’s Vetevendosje party is poised for a stronger showing, potentially breaking the deadlock from the Feb 9 poll where he lacked a governing majority. (AFP pic)

PRISTINA : Preliminary results in Kosovo’s parliamentary elections Sunday suggested that caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s party was nearing 50 percent, potentially ending the country’s long-running political deadlock.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) said Kurti’s Vetevendosje (VV) party was projected to win 49.79 percent, after processing about 95 percent of polling stations.

It was followed by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) with 21.18 percent and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) with 13.77 percent, the CEC added.

These figures suggest VV could secure up to about 56 of the 120 parliamentary seats — still not enough to govern alone, but stronger than first exit polls predicted.

“We must move forward as quickly as possible to establish institutions,” Kurti said after the preliminary results were published.

“I invite opposition parties to cooperate in the Assembly for the interest of the citizens and people of the Republic,” he added.

The elections were seen as a way to break 10 months of political deadlock, with hopes this would unfreeze foreign funding for one of Europe’s poorest countries.

The vote followed Albin Kurti’s failure to form a government despite winning 42 percent of the vote in the Feb 9 elections, leaving the country in political crisis.

MPs needed more than 50 sessions to agree on a speaker, but no coalition or government emerged, forcing the country back to the polls.

In February, Kurti had campaigned on a promise to govern Kosovo “from one end to the other” – including Serb-majority areas where the influence of Belgrade often outweights that of Pristina.

This time, he focused on the economy, sidelining relations with Serbia — which has never recognised the secession of its former province in 2008.

More than two million people were eligible to vote — including tens of thousands registered abroad — in Sunday’s election. The final results will be officially announced after the diaspora votes have been counted.

About 45 percent of those eligible voted, more than in February, when turnout was 40.6 percent.

In addition to the three main parties, voters must also choose representatives for the 20 seats reserved for minorities: 10 for the Serb minority, four for Roma, Ashkali and Balkan Egyptians, three for Bosniaks, two for Turks and one for Gorani.