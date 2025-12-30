Nigerian ex-justice minister Malami faces 16 money laundering charges

The court remanded former Nigerian attorney general and justice minister Abubakar Malami in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. (FB pic)

ABUJA : Nigeria’s former attorney general and justice minister, Abubakar Malami, has been charged with 16 counts of money laundering and conspiracy involving billions of naira, court documents filed by the financial crimes watchdog show.

The charges, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and lodged at the Federal High Court in Abuja, accuse Malami, his son Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, and Hajia Bashir Asabe of concealing the origins of funds allegedly derived from unlawful activities between 2015 and 2025.

The commission says the trio used corporate accounts and property purchases to disguise transactions worth more than ₦8 billion (US$5.5 million).

It alleges Asabe works for Malami’s property company.

All three accused pleaded not guilty at the court today.

The court remanded them in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission custody pending a bail hearing on Jan 2.

The commission alleges that Malami, who served as Nigeria’s top law officer from 2015 until 2023, conspired to acquire assets using illicit funds while in office.

Properties listed include a luxury duplex in Maitama, hotels in Jabi, and plots in Gwarimpa and Asokoro.