Australia, NZ back international law after US raid on Venezuela

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia has long been concerned about Venezuela’s respect for democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Australia and New Zealand said Sunday they supported international law and a democratic future in Venezuela after US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro.

In separate statements, the two countries – both members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance with the US, Britain and Canada – said they were watching developments.

“We urge all parties to support dialogue and diplomacy in order to secure regional stability and prevent escalation,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

“We continue to support international law and a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.”

Australia had long-standing concerns about Venezuela’s respect for democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms, Albanese said.

New Zealand said it was worried about the situation.

“New Zealand is concerned by and actively monitoring developments in Venezuela and expects all parties to act in accordance with international law,” foreign minister Winston Peters said.

“New Zealand stands with the Venezuelan people in their pursuit of a fair, democratic and prosperous future,” he said in a statement.