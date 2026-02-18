Dozens of UN member states condemn Israeli West Bank measures

The UN members denounced Israel’s unilateral West Bank measures as illegal and urged immediate reversal under international law. (AFP pic)

UNITED NATIONS : The UN missions for 85 member states issued a joint statement Tuesday condemning Israel’s encroaching control of the West Bank, which critics say amounts to de facto annexation of the Palestinian territory.

“We strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel’s unlawful presence in the West Bank,” the statement reads. “Such decisions are contrary to Israel’s obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed.”

“We underline in this regard our strong opposition to any form of annexation.”

Last week, Israel’s security cabinet approved a series of measures backed by far-right ministers to tighten control over areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo accords, in place since the 1990s.

On Sunday, Israel’s government also approved a process to register land in the West Bank as “state property” in a move that drew further international condemnation.

“We reiterate our rejection of all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem,” the statement continued.

“Such measures violate international law, undermine the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region, run counter to the Comprehensive Plan, and jeopardise the prospect of reaching a peace agreement ending the conflict.”

The statement was issued on behalf of 85 member nations, including Saudi Arabia, China and Russia, as well as the international organisations of the EU, the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Monday called on Israel to reverse its land registration policy, calling it “destabilising” and “unlawful”.

Excluding Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements and outposts, which are illegal under international law.

Around three million Palestinians live in the territory, which Israel has occupied since 1967.