France reiterates its support for Denmark, Greenland’s sovereignty after renewed Trump threats

A Danish flag (left) and a US flag (right) fly outside the Arctic Command building in Nuuk, Greenland. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : France reiterated today its support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland following renewed threats by US President Donald Trump to take over Greenland.

When asked about France’s reaction, foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux told TF1 TV:

“It is solidarity with Denmark…Greenland belongs to Greenland’s people and to Denmark’s people.

“It is up to them to decide what they wish to do. Borders cannot be changed by force,” Confavreux said.

Trump on Sunday told The Atlantic magazine in an interview: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence”.

He spoke a day after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and the president said Washington would run the Latin American country.

Yesterday, the leaders of Denmark and Greenland also urged Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland.