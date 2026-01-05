Paris court convicts 10 over cyberbullying of France’s first lady Brigitte Macron

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron said the online attacks against her seemed endless. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : A Paris court found 10 people guilty of the cyberharassment of France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, for spreading false claims she is a transgender woman who was born male, French media reported.

Brigitte and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, have long faced such falsehoods, including allegations that she was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux – the actual name of her older brother.

The couple’s 24-year age gap has also drawn criticism and barbs, which they largely ignored for years but have recently begun challenging in court.

Monday’s ruling marks a victory for the Macrons as they pursue a separate high-profile US defamation lawsuit against right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens, who has also claimed Brigitte was born male.

The eight men and two women were found guilty of making malicious comments about Brigitte Macron’s gender and sexuality, even equating her age difference with her husband to “paedophilia”.

They were handed sentences of up to eight months with suspended jail time, France Info reported.

Reuters could not immediately contact Brigitte Macron’s lawyer or lawyers for those convicted.

Speaking with TF1 on Sunday night, Brigitte Macron defended her fight against cyberbullies, hoping it would be an example to others.

She said the online attacks against her appeared endless, and included “people who broke into my tax website and modified my identity”.

She also lamented that her attackers ignored the strong evidence of her gender.

“A birth certificate is not nothing. It is a father or a mother who goes to declare their child, who says who he is or who she is,” she said.

“I want to help adolescents to fight against harassment, and if I do not set an example, it will be difficult,” she added.