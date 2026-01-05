Venezuela’s Rodriguez asks US to cooperate after Maduro raid

Delcy Rodriguez’s statement marked a sharp turnaround from her earlier remarks denouncing the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro. (EPA Images pic)

CARACAS : Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president of Venezuela, invited the US to work with her country on a “cooperation agenda,” following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

“We extend an invitation to the US government to work together on a cooperation agenda, aimed at shared development, within the framework of international law, and to strengthen lasting community coexistence,” she said in a statement released late on Sunday.

Striking a conciliatory tone, Rodriguez also called for a “balanced and respectful” international relationship between the two countries, reaffirming her commitment to peace. “Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation.”

It’s a sharp turnaround from the remarks she made in the hours after US forces forcibly snatched Maduro on Saturday and launched a series of targeted strikes in the capital and nearby cities. Her initial statements denounced the actions and called for Maduro’s return.

After the operation, President Donald Trump said a team of US officials will “run” the country and that Rodriguez would work alongside them.

On Sunday, Trump told the Atlantic magazine that some rebuilding will be needed in Venezuela as he issued a warning to Rodriguez. “If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” he said.

However, secretary of state Marco Rubio said the US would watch her actions more than her rhetoric. Rodriguez’s late statement is just the most recent occurrence leaving many wondering what’s next for the oil-rich country.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump reiterated that the US needed “total access” to oil to rebuild the country. He also said Rodriguez’s characterisation of Maduro’s capture a kidnapping wasn’t “a bad term.”