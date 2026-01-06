Central African Republic President Touadera wins re-election

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera (centre) has signed peace deals with several rebel groups. (AFP pic)

BANGUI : Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won a third term in office, securing an outright majority in the presidential election held on Dec 28, provisional results from the electoral commission showed on Monday.

The 68-year-old mathematician who took power a decade ago was seeking a third term after a constitutional referendum in 2023 scrapped the presidential term limit.

He campaigned on his security record in the chronically unstable nation after enlisting help from Russian mercenaries and Rwandan soldiers. He also signed peace deals with several rebel groups last year.

The results announced on Monday showed Touadera received 74.6% of the vote, while former prime minister Anicet-Georges Dologuele received 14% and former prime minister Henri-Marie Dondra received 3.65%.

The main opposition coalition, known by its French acronym BRDC, boycotted the election, saying it would not be fair.

Even before the results were announced, Dologuele and Dondra had cast doubt on their credibility, calling separate press conferences to denounce what they described as election fraud.

Dologuele, the runner-up in the 2020 election, told a press conference on Friday that there had been “a methodical attempt to manipulate” the outcome.

“The Central African people spoke on December 28,” Dologuele said. “They expressed a clear desire for change.”

The Constitutional Court has until Jan 20 to adjudicate any challenges and declare definitive results.