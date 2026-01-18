Sarawak PAS shortlists non-Muslim candidates for state polls

Sarawak PAS commissioner Arififiriazul Paijo said the state chapter has more than 1,000 non-Muslim members from ethnic groups such as the Chinese, Iban and Bidayuh. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Several non-Muslim PAS members are on a shortlist of potential candidates for the coming Sarawak state assembly elections, says Sarawak PAS commissioner Arififiriazul Paijo.

He said Sarawak PAS has already shortlisted several candidates, but final decisions have not yet been made.

“Members of PAS’s non-Muslim supporters’ wing are active in areas such as Bintulu, Kuching and Batang Lupar. There is a possibility non-Muslim candidates may be put forward, but a final decision has not yet been made,” The Borneo Post reported him as saying in Sibu.

Arififiriazul said Sarawak PAS has between 8,000 and 10,000 members, including more than 1,000 non-Muslim members from various ethnic groups such as the Chinese, Iban and Bidayuh.

He noted that PAS had previously contested five seats and 11 seats in 2011 and 2016, but only the Beting Maro seat in 2021. At the next election, Sarawak PAS is very likely to contest more than one seat, he said.