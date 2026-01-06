Yemen separatists set for Riyadh talks after fighting

Members of the Saudi-backed forces that took control of the Second Military Region Command on the outskirts of Mukalla, the capital of Hadramawt in Yemen. (AFP pic)

DUBAI : The leader of Yemen’s separatists is heading to Riyadh on Tuesday for talks, a Yemeni official told AFP, after days of fighting between his United Arab Emirates (UAE) backed forces and pro-Saudi rivals.

The Saudi-organised talks indicate the beginning of de-escalation efforts after the clashes in Yemen’s government-run areas that exposed a rift between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“A large delegation headed by the president of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidaros Alzubidi, will travel to Riyadh this evening at the official invitation of Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman,” the STC official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Alzubidi will also “discuss the southern dialogue sponsored by Riyadh”, the official said.

Saudi Arabia had called for talks between the Yemeni factions in Riyadh at the request of Yemen’s government, with both camps agreeing to take part.

In December, the UAE-backed separatists seized large swathes of territory, including much of Hadramawt province bordering Saudi Arabia, expelling Saudi-backed government forces.

But last week, air strikes from a Saudi-led coalition and a counter-offensive on the ground pushed back the separatists.

The Saudis and Emiratis, both wealthy oil-producers and neighbours, have long supported rival factions in Yemen’s fractious government, which is based in the country’s south.

They had initially joined forces in the Saudi-led military coalition against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who forced out the government in 2014 and seized much of the country’s north.