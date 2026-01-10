Yemen completes evacuation of stranded tourists on Socotra Island

Socotra Island, located more than 300km south of Yemen’s coast, was until recently mainly accessible by air via the UAE. (AFP pic)

SOCOTRA ISLAND : Yemen completed the evacuation of more than 600 tourists who had been stranded on the remote Yemeni island of Socotra after the UAE withdrew its troops from Yemen last week amid a rift with Saudi Arabia.

Four flights operated by Yemenia Airways, Yemen’s national carrier, transported 609 tourists to Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah, the Yemeni foreign ministry said in a statement.

Air traffic at the island’s main airport came to a halt as a deepening crisis between the UAE and Saudi Arabia translated into fresh conflict on Yemen’s mainland, where the two Gulf powers now back opposing groups in the country’s civil war.

Socotra, which lies more than 300km south of Yemen’s coast and until recently was mainly accessible by air via the UAE, has been a haven of tranquillity through the years of conflict on the mainland.