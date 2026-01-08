Trump’s State of the Union address set for Feb 24, says House speaker

US President Donald Trump is expected to lay out his vision for the country in the speech, in what could prove a make-or-break year. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term will take place on Feb 24, House speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday.

“We look forward to advancing the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance,” Johnson said in a letter to Trump that was made public.

“To that end, it is my distinct honour and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026, in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives.”

Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in March last year, though such appearances in a president’s first year are not formally designated as State of the Union addresses.

The speech comes as Trump faces political headwinds at home over the cost of living and a controversial immigration crackdown, alongside growing international backlash to an increasingly aggressive foreign policy that has rattled US neighbours and European allies.

He is expected to lay out his vision for the country in what could prove a make-or-break year. If Democrats win a House majority in high-stakes midterm elections, they can curb his power for the rest of his term.

“The US stands stronger, freer and more prosperous under your leadership and bold action,” Johnson, a hardline conservative from Louisiana, added.

“Together in 2025, your administration and the 119th Congress delivered one of the most consequential agendas in history, and Americans across this great country will experience the tangible results of commonsense governance.”