US announces aid to bolster Thailand, Cambodia truce

WASHINGTON : The US announced today some US$45 million in aid as it tries to bolster a fragile truce between Thailand and Cambodia.

Michael DeSombre, the top state department official for East Asia, was visiting Thailand and Cambodia to discuss ways to strengthen the ceasefire, which President Donald Trump has sought to highlight as an achievement.

DeSombre said the US would offer US$20 million to help both countries combat drug trafficking and cyber scams, which have become a major concern in Cambodia.

He also said the US would give US$15 million to help support people displaced by the recent fighting as well as US$10 million for demining.

“The US will continue to support the Cambodian and Thai governments as they implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords and pave the way for a return to peace, prosperity and stability for their people and the region,” DeSombre said in a statement.

He was referring to an agreement signed between the two countries in the presence of Trump during an October visit to Malaysia, then head of the Asean regional bloc.

Major new clashes erupted last month. The two sides reached a truce on Dec 27 after three weeks of fighting, although Thailand accused Cambodia of violating in apparent accidental fire.

Cambodia has called on Thailand to pull out its forces from several border areas that Phnom Penh claims as its own.

The nations’ long-standing conflict stems from a dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border, where both sides claim territory and centuries-old temple ruins.

Trump has listed the conflict as one of a number of wars he says he has solved as he loudly insists he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump on taking office drastically slashed foreign aid, including for months freezing longstanding assistance to Cambodia for demining, with the administration saying it will provide money only in support of narrow US interests.