Heavy rains in eastern Australia spark flash floods, 20 rescued

More than ten cars were washed into the surf at the Cumberland River Caravan Park after flash floods near the Wye River, Australia. (AFP pic)

SYDNEY : Australian authorities said today 20 people were rescued from floodwaters in the eastern state of New South Wales after torrential rains sparked warnings for residents to move to higher ground.

“In state capital Sydney, Australia’s largest city, residents and holidaymakers were evacuated late yesterday after dangerous flooding hit the low-lying suburb of Narrabeen,” authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to more than 1,400 incidents across the state since the rain hit yesterday, the authorities said, adding that most rescues related to people driving through floodwaters.

“There has been a lot of flash flooding which has closed roads, and we anticipate some may remain closed for some time,” state emergency services assistant commissioner Sonya Oyston said in a statement.

The authorities warned more thunderstorms were possible south of Sydney on Sunday.

“Some 72.4mm of rain fell on Sydney’s northern fringe in 2 hours this morning,” the nation’s weather forecaster said.

Yesterday, a woman died after being hit by a falling tree branch near Wollongong, about 66km south of Sydney, amid the wild weather, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.