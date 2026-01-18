Israel’s PM holds coalition meeting after objecting to Gaza panel

The executive board includes Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, and Israel has previously objected strongly to any Turkish role in post-war Gaza. (EPA Images pic)

JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his ruling coalition partners on Sunday after objecting to the composition of a Gaza advisory panel formed by the White House, according to an official and media reports.

The White House announced this week the setting up of a “Gaza Executive Board,” which would operate under a broader “Board of Peace” to be chaired by US President Donald Trump as part of his 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

The executive board, described as having an advisory role, includes Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, alongside other regional and international officials.

Late on Saturday, Netanyahu’s office objected to the composition of the executive board.

“The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy,” the office of Netanyahu said.

“The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the US Secretary of State on this matter.”

It did not explain the reason for its objection, but Israel has previously objected strongly to any Turkish role in post-war Gaza, with relations between the two countries deteriorating sharply since the war began in October 2023.

In addition to naming Turkey’s foreign minister to the executive board, Trump has also invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the overarching Board of Peace.

Media reports said that leaders of the country’s ruling coalition were scheduled to meet on Sunday to examine the composition of the executive board.

“There is a meeting scheduled of the coalition at 10am,” the spokesman of Netanyahu’s Likud Party told AFP, declining to provide further details.

Alongside Likud, the coalition includes the Religious Zionist Party led by far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) led by far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The White House said Trump’s plan would include three bodies: the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump; a Palestinian committee of technocrats tasked with governing Gaza; and the Gaza Executive Board, which would play an advisory role.

The Palestinian technocratic committee held its first meeting in Cairo on Saturday.

The diplomatic developments came as the US said this week that the Gaza truce plan had entered a second phase, shifting from implementing a ceasefire to the disarmament of Hamas, whose Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the Israeli offensive in Gaza.