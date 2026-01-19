Guatemala president declares emergency, says prisons retaken from gangs

Special Forces and army units take part in an operation to seize control of the maximum-security Renovacion I prison in Escuintla, Guatemala. (EPA Images pic)

GUATEMALA CITY : Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo decreed a state of emergency on Sunday to combat gangs that killed eight police officers, adding that security forces had regained control of three prisons seized by the groups over the weekend.

“I have decided to declare a state of emergency throughout the national territory for 30 days, starting today,” Arevalo said in a national address.

Arevalo announced that security forces had retaken control of all three prisons where gang members had been holding dozens of hostages since Saturday.

The state of emergency suspends some provisions of the constitution as Guatemala battles the Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gangs.

Both criminal groups are deemed “terrorist” organisations by the United States and Guatemala and accused of contract killings, extortion, and drug trafficking.

Authorities in Guatemala accused gangs of killing eight police on Sunday in retaliation for the government’s refusal to transfer gang leaders to a lower-security prison.

The killings occurred in the Guatemalan capital and surrounding areas a day after gang-affiliated inmates took 46 people hostage in three prisons across the country.