Ex-tuition teacher fined for slapping student who mocked her looks

PETALING JAYA : A former part-time tuition teacher was fined RM1,200 in default two months’ jail by the magistrates’ court in Kuching, Sarawak, today for slapping a 14-year-old student who mocked her looks.

Nur Hanisah Abdullah, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt, The Borneo Post reported.

She was accused of committing the offence on Feb 16 last year.

The student’s father lodged a police report after seeing a video of the incident, which was uploaded on Facebook early last month.

It later emerged that the teacher slapped the student over a WhatsApp status mocking her looks.

The teenager had questioned the need for the teacher to use a filter in her picture when she was wearing makeup.

Deputy public prosecutor Chuah Kai Sheng handled the prosecution. Nur Hanisah was not represented.