UK PM Starmer tells Trump tariffs on allies over Greenland are ‘wrong’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said security in the High North is a priority for all Nato allies to protect Euro-Atlantic interests. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to US President Donald Trump on Sunday after talking to the leaders of Denmark, the EU and Nato, to say he believed “applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong”.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Starmer held phone calls with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte. He then spoke to Trump.

“In all his calls, the prime minister reiterated his position on Greenland. He said that security in the High North is a priority for all Nato allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests,” the spokesperson said.