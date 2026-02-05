UK’s Starmer apologises to Epstein victims for appointing Mandelson

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) speaks with Britain’s Ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, during a welcome reception at the ambassador’s residence last year. (AFP pic)

LONDON : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstei today and said he was sorry for having appointed Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, who was a close friend of the late sex offender.

Starmer said he had not known about the strength of the relationship between Mandelson and Epstein when he appointed him to the role in December, 2024.

Starmer has previously said he will release the vetting advice he was given when he selected Mandelson for the Washington role, but on today he said he also needed to abide by a police request not to release anything that could prejudice an investigation.

“It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship,” he told reporters.

“I want to say this (to the victims): I am sorry. Sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointing him”.