Starmer faces MPs as pressure grows over Mandelson scandal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) speaks with Britain’s Ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, during a welcome reception at the ambassador’s residence. (AFP pic)

LONDON : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced growing pressure today over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, after fresh revelations about the disgraced politician’s close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer was set to be grilled in parliament about his judgement in appointing Mandelson, following new allegations that the ex-envoy had passed confidential information to the late US sex offender Epstein nearly two decades ago.

UK police have announced they are now probing the claims, which emerged from email exchanges between the pair that revealed the extent of their warm relations, financial dealings as well as private photos.

Around that time, Epstein was serving an 18-month jail term for soliciting a minor in Florida while Mandelson was a UK government minister.

For decades a pivotal and often divisive figure in British politics, Mandelson has had a chequered career having twice been forced to resign from public office for alleged misconduct.

Starmer sacked him as UK ambassador to the US last September after an earlier Epstein files release showed their ties had lasted longer than previously revealed. He had only been in the post for seven months.

On Tuesday, Mandelson resigned from the upper house of parliament – the unelected House of Lords – after the latest release of Epstein files sparked a renewed furore.

Opposition pressure

The main Conservative opposition will use its parliamentary time today to try to force the release of papers on his appointment in Washington.

They want MPs to order the publication of all documents related to Mandelson getting the job in February last year.

They want to see details of the vetting procedure – including messages exchanged with senior ministers and key figures in Starmer’s inner circle – amid growing questions about Starmer’s lack of judgement on the issue.

Starmer’s centre-left government appeared willing to comply today, at least in part.

It proposed releasing the documents apart from those “prejudicial to UK national security or international relations”.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into 72-year-old Mandelson for misconduct in public office offences following the latest revelations.

If any charges were brought and he was convicted, he could potentially face imprisonment.

Starmer sacked the former minister and ex-EU trade commissioner as Britain’s top diplomat in the US after an earlier release from the Epstein files detailed his cosy ties with the disgraced American.

‘Let his country down’

The scandal resurfaced after the release by the US justice department of the latest batch of documents.

They showed Mandelson had forwarded in 2009 an economic briefing to Epstein intended for then-prime minister Gordon Brown.

In another 2010 email the US financier, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, asked Mandelson about the EU’s bailout of Greece.

The latest release also showed Epstein appeared to have transferred a total of US$75,000 in three payments to accounts linked to the British politician between 2003 and 2004.

Mandelson has told the BBC he had no memory of the money transfers and did not know whether the documents were authentic.

He quit his House of Lords position on Tuesday shortly after Starmer said he had “let his country down”.

The UK leader said Tuesday he feared more revelations could come, and has pledged his government would cooperate with any police inquiries into the matter.

The Met police confirmed they had received a referral on the matter from the UK government.

The EU is also investigating whether Mandelson breached any of their rules during his time from 2004-2008 as EU trade commissioner.