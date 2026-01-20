Crisis for Dutch far-right leader Wilders as MPs quit

PVV party leader Geert Wilders described the loss of party members as ‘a tough blow’. (EPA Images pic)

THE HAGUE : The far-right party of Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders plunged into chaos on Tuesday, as seven members of parliament quit in protest at the leader’s authoritarian management.

“It’s a dark day for the PVV” (Freedom Party), said Wilders, still reeling from October elections that saw his party drop from 37 seats to 26 in the 150-member parliament.

Wilders said the seven MPs, who will create their own group in parliament, wanted to work closer with the three-party coalition currently negotiating to form a minority government.

The PVV has lost party members before, said Wilders, “but never seven at once. This is a tough blow.”

He said his party would continue to form a “hard opposition” to the coalition. He has refused even to meet the three party leaders for talks on cooperation.

The PVV rebels are extremely critical of their leader, who has ruled the party with an iron fist since its creation 20 years ago.

They accuse him in a joint letter obtained by De Telegraaf daily of “losing all interest in the election” during the October campaign.

Wilders cancelled several interviews and appearances during the campaign, ostensibly for security reasons, a move that dramatically reduced his public exposure.

The rebels also criticised the fact that Wilders is the sole member of the PVV. They believe this jeopardises its existence.

The new group will be led by long-time Wilders loyalist Gidi Markuszower, 48.

“We tried to open dialogue (with Wilders) but it proved impossible,” Markuszower said, according to public broadcaster NOS.

In June, Wilders stunned Dutch politics by pulling out of a four-way coalition in a row over immigration, sparking snap elections.

The gamble backfired, however, as the liberal D66 party, led by Rob Jetten, won a narrow victory over the PVV, which has seen its support slip further in the polls since the vote.