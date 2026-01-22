Young Philippine journalist found guilty of terror financing

Advocates for journalists’ rights hold a rally at the University of the Philippines in Diliman. (EPA Images pic)

TACLOBAN : A young Philippine journalist who spent nearly six years in a crowded provincial prison was found guilty of terror financing on Thursday in a case rights groups and a UN rapporteur had labelled a “travesty of justice”.

Community journalist and radio broadcaster Frenchie Cumpio, 26, and former roommate Marielle Domequil broke down in tears and hugged each other as the guilty verdict was read and they were sentenced to 12-18 years in prison by judge Georgina Uy Perez of the Tacloban regional court.

They were both acquitted on a lesser weapons charge.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Cumpio’s lawyer Norberto Robel said his team would file an appeal.

“Despite this (ruling), there is still a legal remedy and pending application for bail,” he said.

The case has been closely monitored by human rights groups including Amal Clooney’s Clooney Foundation for Justice, which in October questioned the lengthy detainment, citing “repeated postponements and slow progress”.

UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan had previously said the charges against Cumpio appeared to be “in retaliation for her work as a journalist”.

Cumpio and Domequil were arrested in February 2020 on weapons charges, accused of possessing a handgun and a grenade.

More than a year later, a charge of terror financing, with a potential 40-year jail sentence, was added.

Both Cumpio and her advocates have insisted she was a victim of “red-tagging”, in which the government links its critics to a long-running communist insurgency to silence them.

‘Absurd verdict’

On Thursday, Beh Lih Yi, Asia-Pacific director of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), condemned the court’s decision.

“This absurd verdict shows that the various pledges made by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to uphold press freedom are nothing but empty talk,” she said, adding it was the first time a journalist had been charged with financing terrorism in the Philippines.

“The ruling underscores the lengths that Philippine authorities are willing to go to silence critical reporting.”

Aleksandra Bielakowska, advocacy manager for Reporters Without Borders, said the verdict demonstrated a “blatant disregard for press freedom”.

“The Philippines should serve as an international example of protecting media freedom — not a perpetrator that red-tags, prosecutes and imprisons journalists simply for doing their work,” she said.

Prosecutors declined to speak with AFP outside the courthouse.

In September, more than 250 journalists and media groups called on President Marcos to release Cumpio, calling the charges “trumped up”.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Josa Deinla, one of Cumpio’s lawyers, said the country’s anti-terror law was being used “as a ready and convenient weapon against dissenters in this society”.

Hours later, following an evening mass, Cumpio’s mother, Lala, told AFP that she visited her daughter in prison once each month, bringing her groceries, medication and chicken from Jollibee.

Bringing in the gravy and soft drinks that accompanied the fast food meals was prohibited by guards, she added.

“Of course, I’m worried,” Lala said of the looming decision. “My youngest keeps asking when his big sister will come home.”

On Thursday, she broke down in tears alongside her two sons outside the courthouse as the verdict was announced.