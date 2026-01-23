Vance defends ICE during visit to Minneapolis following weeks of unrest

US vice president JD Vance arrives for a news conference after a roundtable with local leaders and community members in Minneapolis. (EPA Images pic)

MINNEAPOLIS : US vice president JD Vance delivered a broad defence of the thousands of federal agents leading an aggressive immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, saying that “far-left agitators” and uncooperative local officials are to blame for chaos on the streets.

Vance’s visit to the city marked a renewed effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to win public support for its immigration crackdown, amid signs that even some of the president’s supporters are growing wary of the aggressive tactics on display in Minneapolis, where scores of heavily armed masked agents have flooded the streets.

Flanked by federal officers and two Immigration and Customs Enforcement patrol cars bearing the slogan “Defend the Homeland”, Vance repeated his assertion that Renee Good “rammed” her car into an ICE officer before he fatally shot the 37-year-old mother of three on Jan 7, sparking weeks of unrest.

“I think that Renee Good’s death is a tragedy,” he said. “I also think that she rammed an ICE officer with her car.”

Analyses of bystander video by Reuters and other outlets show Good’s wheels were turned away from the officer, Jonathan Ross, and his legs were clear of the vehicle at the time he fired. It is unclear whether the car made contact with Ross, but he did not fall during the incident and can be seen walking afterward.

Democratic leaders in Minnesota have rejected Vance’s account, and state authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting.

Five-year-old boy detained

In an incident that provoked new outrage, school officials in the suburb of Columbia Heights said on Wednesday that immigration officers had detained a 5-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Vance accused the media of misrepresenting that incident, saying the boy was left behind when his father tried to flee from agents.

“What are they supposed to do?” he said. “Are they supposed to let a 5-year-old child freeze to death?”

The child watched masked agents take his father from the driveway of their home before they pointed the boy to the back door of the house and motioned for him to knock, according to Rachel James, a city council member who said she witnessed the incident. The boy was eventually taken from the scene.

A department of homeland security spokesperson said parents targeted by ICE operations are asked if they want their children taken with them or placed with a person they designate.

The department said the boy’s father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, was in the country illegally but did not provide details or mention any criminal history. A lawyer for the family said his clients, who are from Ecuador, were in the US legally and applied for asylum in 2024.

The lawyer denied that the father had tried to flee and said school officials had offered to take in the boy. The mother stayed inside the house at her husband’s urging, the lawyer said, for fear that she, too, would otherwise be detained.

City on edge

Minneapolis has been on edge as roving federal officers have rounded up suspects they assert are dangerous criminal immigration violators, while sometimes ensnaring law-abiding US citizens and immigrants.

They have been met with throngs of demonstrators conducting their own patrols, blowing warning whistles and shouting at the agents, with some officers responding by deploying pepper spray and other chemical irritants.

Democratic officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have accused the administration of deliberately trying to stoke unrest and said the presence of federal officers is causing chaos.

Vance said local officials’ refusal to aid immigration agents was to blame. “If we had a little cooperation from state and local law enforcement officers, I think the chaos would go way down,” he said.

Speaking to reporters separately later in the day, Frey said city and state officials welcomed cooperation with federal law enforcement to catch violent criminals “no matter where they’re from”, but not “hunting down a guy, a dad, who did nothing wrong”.

“If we’re looking for an antidote to many of the issues that we’ve faced over the last several weeks, there’s a very easy answer. And it’s for this huge influx of federal agents, ICE and border patrol, to go home,” the mayor said.

He disputed Vance’s assertion that local police were standing by to leave federal officers vulnerable to harassment and interference, saying, “We have responded. Where safety has been compromised, our officers have stepped in to help.”

Frey also defended city ordinances barring local police from directly assisting federal agents in immigration enforcement, a restriction he and other proponents of such “sanctuary city” policies have argued is vital to maintain the public’s trust in local law enforcement.

Addressing Vance’s call for improved communication with state and local authorities, Frey said he had received no invitation from the vice president to meet during his Minneapolis visit.

“Give me a call,” the mayor said. “JD Vance can feel free to reach out.”

Vance has taken a leading role in defending the Good shooting. Less than 24 hours after Good’s death, Vance made a rare appearance in the White House briefing room, where he defended the officer, blamed Good and said the incident should be a political test ahead of the 2026 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Three arrested after church protest

The administration has shown no sign of backing down in Minneapolis. Officials said on Thursday they had arrested at least three people in connection with a demonstration that interrupted a Sunday service in a St Paul church, where civil rights leaders alleged a pastor is also a top local ICE official.

There are some 3,000 federal law enforcement officers in Minnesota, part of what the Department of Homeland Security has described as its largest immigration operation ever. The city is the latest Democratic-leaning jurisdiction that Trump has targeted with a federal show of force.

Vance said on Thursday that Trump does not see the need “right now” to follow through on his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act, a 19th-century law that gives the president the power to dispatch troops in the US to put down uprisings.

Trump has said he launched the Minnesota operation in response to fraud allegations against some members of the state’s sizable Somali American community. The president has described Somali immigrants as “garbage” and said they should be thrown out of the country.