US attorney general orders arrest of ex-CNN anchor covering protests

Independent journalist Don Lemon reported on a protest against the immigration crackdown at a Minneapolis church where an ICE official serves as pastor. (EPA Images pic)

MINNEAPOLIS : The Trump administration said Friday that it had ordered the arrest of a prominent journalist over coverage of immigration protests in Minneapolis, as the president branded a nurse shot dead by federal agents in the city an “agitator”.

The arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon came as President Donald Trump walked back his conciliatory tone following public outrage over the killings of Alex Pretti, a veterans’ hospital nurse, and another American citizen in Minneapolis.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that Lemon and several other people had been arrested “at my direction” on unspecified federal charges in connection with what she called a “coordinated attack” on the Cities Church in St. Paul, the twin city of Minneapolis.

Lemon, now an independent journalist, was among the reporters who covered a protest against the immigration crackdown at the church where an official with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is a pastor.

Lemon’s lawyer said he was taken into custody in Los Angeles overnight, adding that his work covering the protest “was no different from what he has always done.”

A magistrate judge in Minnesota had declined last week to charge Lemon.

Trump took to Truth Social meanwhile to describe Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse gunned down on Saturday, as an “agitator and, perhaps, insurrectionist”.

“Alex Pretti’s stock has gone way down with the just released video of him screaming and spitting in the face of a very calm and under control ICE Officer,” Trump wrote.

Footage shared online this week reportedly shows Pretti in a scuffle with federal agents 11 days before he was shot dead.

AFP could not immediately verify the footage, in which a man said to be Pretti is seen kicking and breaking the taillight of the agents’ car before they emerge and tackle him to the ground.

Government shutdown

The White House had scrambled to stem widespread outrage over Pretti’s killing, which came weeks after Renee Good, another US citizen and mother of three, was fatally shot by agents in Minneapolis.

Trump claimed he wanted to “de-escalate a little bit” in the fallout of the killings and appointed a new point man in Minneapolis, border chief Tom Homan, who said on Thursday that some federal agents could be withdrawn from the city.

Trump sent Homan to Minnesota to take control of immigration operations with orders to report directly to him, effectively sidelining Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem.

Homan said at his first news conference in the Minnesota city on Thursday that “certain improvements could and should be made,” a marked difference in tone from his predecessor on the ground, combative Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino.

Homan said his staff was “working on a drawdown plan” for some of the more than 3,000 federal agents who have been taking part in “Operation Metro Surge”, contingent on receiving greater cooperation from the local authorities in the Democratic-run city.

The two agents involved in Pretti’s shooting have been placed on leave, and Homan said any federal agents who breach standards of conduct “will be dealt with.”

Backlash over the deaths of Pretti and Good has landed in Congress, with the Senate edging closer to a vote on Friday to limit the effects of a government shutdown set to begin at midnight.

Democrats have drawn a red line around funding for the department of homeland security, demanding it be stripped out and renegotiated to impose new constraints on immigration enforcement agencies.