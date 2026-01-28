2 officers fired guns in Minneapolis killing, says DHS report

The shooting drew bipartisan criticism and protests in Minneapolis, with Donald Trump calling for an ‘honourable and honest investigation’. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Two federal officers fired their weapons during the fatal weekend shooting of nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, according to a department of homeland security report to Congress published Tuesday by US media.

The shooting sparked bipartisan condemnation and fresh protests in Minneapolis, and President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for an “honourable and honest investigation” into the matter.

He also suggested he would “de-escalate a little bit” the administration’s immigration crackdown in the city.

The initial report says a US Border Patrol officer yelled, “He’s got a gun,” multiple times as agents struggled with Pretti on an icy Minneapolis street, moments before two agents opened fire.

“Approximately five seconds later, a (Border Patrol agent) discharged his CBP-issued Glock 19 and a (Customs and Border Protection officer) also discharged his CBP-issued Glock 47 at Pretti,” the report says.

The report does not say whether bullets from both officers hit Pretti and does not specify how many shots were fired.

It makes no mention of whether Pretti brandished his gun, as department of homeland security (DHS) secretary Kristi Noem suggested in the aftermath of the shooting.

Video footage from witnesses showed Pretti holding his phone and filming agents before he was sprayed by a chemical irritant and taken to the ground by federal agents.

The footage showed one agent pull a gun from Pretti’s waist before the officers opened fire.

The report says a Border Patrol agent after the shooting said he had Pretti’s gun and “subsequently cleared and secured Pretti’s firearm in his vehicle.”

DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations, the report says, is investigating the shooting.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, and Republican Senator Rand Paul said Tuesday that agents involved in the shooting should be put on administrative leave.

Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller – a powerful figure who leads Trump’s hardline immigration policy – told AFP that the agents may have breached “protocol” before the shooting.

The White House later said Miller was referring to “general guidance” to immigration agents operating in Minnesota, not the specific incident involving Pretti.