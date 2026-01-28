Man shot by US Border Patrol suffers ‘serious’ injury

A US Border Patrol agent apprehends a suspected illegal immigrant crossing the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas. (EPA Images pic)

LOS ANGELES : A 34-year-old man suffered significant injuries after he was shot by US Border Patrol agents in Arizona, authorities said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over the deadly toll of immigration raids under President Donald Trump’s crackdown.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were in pursuit of Patrick Gary Schlegel, who was suspected of human trafficking, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a press conference.

The pursuit in Arivaca, about 10 miles (16km) north of the US-Mexico border, ended after Schlegel shot a firearm at agents, who then returned fire.

“His condition, I believe, is listed as serious but stable,” Nanos said.

The shooting will be investigated by the FBI in addition to Pima County law enforcement, Nanos said, adding: “It’s all about public trust.”

The shooting occurred amid heightened scrutiny of federal immigration agents after CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were involved in two fatal shootings of US citizens during immigration raids in Minneapolis, Minnesota this month.