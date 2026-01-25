Olivia Wilde slams ICE after Minneapolis shooting

Olivia Wilde wore an ‘ICE OUT’ badge to the premiere of ‘The Invite’ at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. (Getty Images/AFP pic)

PARK CITY : Actress and director Olivia Wilde used her red carpet appearance at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday to slam the “murder” of an American protester, who was shot dead on the streets of Minneapolis by federal agents.

Wilde, who was in Park City, Utah, for the premiere “The Invite”, which she directed and starred in, said the death of a second protester in just three weeks at the hands of federal agents was “unfathomable”.

“I can’t believe that we’re watching people get murdered in the street,” she told AFP.

“These brave Americans who have stepped out to protest the injustice of these ICE quote/unquote ‘officers’, and watching them be murdered. It’s unfathomable. We cannot normalize it.”

Wilde’s comments come after the killing of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who died after being pinned to the ground by federal agents who then shot him multiple times.

Pretti’s death comes weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Good, also 37, in her car.

Wilde, who wore an “ICE OUT” badge, said the US government violence on people exercising their right to free expression was “un-American.”

“We may have a government that is somehow trying to make excuses for it and legitimize it, but we (Americans) don’t.”