Minnesota governor slams ‘another horrific shooting’ by federal agents

Governor Tim Walz called for the ‘thousands of violent, untrained’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to be pulled out of Minnesota. (EPA Images pic)

MINNEAPOLIS : Minnesota governor Tim Walz said Saturday that federal agents deployed in Minneapolis as part of a sweeping immigration crackdown had carried out “another horrific shooting,” less than three weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

An unconfirmed video was circulating of a person who appears to have been shot during a street disturbance, with several gunshots heard and at least one person in the vicinity wearing a vest marked “POLICE”.

The city government said it was “aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave” and seeking more details.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” Walz said on X.

“The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city, as President Donald Trump presses his campaign to deport undocumented immigrants across the country.

Minneapolis has been rocked by increasingly tense protests since federal agents shot and killed Good, a US citizen, on Jan 7.

An autopsy concluded that the killing was a homicide, a classification that does not automatically mean a crime was committed.

The officer who fired the shots that killed Good, Jonathan Ross, has neither been suspended nor charged.

The detention of a five-year-old boy this week, as agents sought to arrest his father, rekindled public outrage.