Obamas call Minneapolis ICE shooting a ‘wake-up call’ for every American

A woman mourns at a makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by US Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : Former US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama released a joint statement Sunday condemning the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who was shot dead the previous day by a federal Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault,” they said.

Pretti’s killing further inflamed tensions, sparking street clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

The incident followed the fatal shooting on Jan 7 of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

The Trump administration claimed Good was “very disorderly,” “stalking and impeding” agents’ work throughout the day, and “viciously ran over” an officer with her vehicle, characterising her actions as “domestic terrorism.”

Viral bystander videos appeared to show her vehicle turning away from the agent as he fired.

The Obamas acknowledged that federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a difficult job but said Americans expect those duties to be carried out lawfully, in an accountable way and in coordination with state and local officials.

“That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota,” the statement said.

“For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city,” they said.

The Obamas added that these tactics had now resulted in the fatal shootings of two US citizens, both in Minneapolis.

“Yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they’ve deployed, the president and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr Pretti and Renee Good that aren’t informed by any serious investigation – and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence.”

They also said that Americans “should support and draw inspiration from the wave of peaceful protests in Minneapolis and other parts of the country.”

“They are a timely reminder that ultimately, it’s up to each of us as citizens to speak out against injustice, protect our basic freedoms and hold our government accountable.”