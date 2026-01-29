Venezuela military, police pledge loyalty to interim president

The US has kept interim president Delcy Rodriguez (centre) in power following the ouster of Nicolas Maduro. (EPA Images pic)

CARACAS : Venezuela’s military and police pledged loyalty Wednesday to interim president Delcy Rodriguez, whom the United States kept in power after ousting Nicolas Maduro.

The pledge signifies the support of a key bastion behind Maduro – the military – as he braved US pressure and sanctions against his leftwing regime since succeeding Hugo Chavez in 2013.

As Rodriguez tries to shore up support for her leadership, the 56-year-old is walking a tight wire, seeking to please both Maduro loyalists and US President Donald Trump.

“We swear absolute loyalty and subordination,” said defence minister Vladimir Padrino, who presented Rodriguez with the ceremonial baton and sword of independence hero Simon Bolivar.

Venezuela’s powerful interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, pledged loyalty on behalf of police forces.

The pledge came as more than 3,000 troops and police in uniform filed past Venezuela’s first female leader and commander in chief.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our republic,” said Padrino.

Cabello, seen as a key force behind the scenes in the Maduro government, said supporting Rodriguez was important “because we feel that to defend your rule is to defend the continuity of the government and the integrity of the Venezuelan people.”

US forces snatched Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in a Jan 3 raid on Caracas that stunned the world, taking them to New York for trial on US drug trafficking charges.

Trump has said Rodriguez can stay on as long as she does what he wants, especially granting the United States access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.