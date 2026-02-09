Bangladesh poll rivals rally on final day of campaign

Campaign banners hang on a building’s facade during an election rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ahead of the country’s general election on Feb 12. (AFP pic)

DHAKA : Bangladesh’s election campaign entered its final day Monday ahead of the Feb 12 vote, as rival parties invoked the 2024 uprising that ended the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina.

Tens of thousands of flag‑waving supporters have attended weeks of rival rallies across the sprawling capital Dhaka, as parties each seek to harness the legacy of the mass uprising — and pitch competing visions of change for the country of 170 million.

The South Asian nation will elect a new parliament, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) — led by Tarique Rahman, who returned in December after 17 years in exile — widely tipped as a frontrunner.

The BNP’s Rahman led a rally on Sunday in Dhaka’s Mirpur neighbourhood — constituency of Shafiqur Rahman, the leader of his main rival, Jamaat-e-Islami.

“I can talk about him forever, but that won’t benefit the people of Bangladesh,” the BNP leader said about the Islamist chief, to crowds waving flags with the party symbol, a sheaf of rice.

A heavy deployment of armed police monitored the rally, with drones hovering above, as he backed the local BNP candidate Shafiqul Islam Milton.

“Help him win the election, and he will take care of you once elected,” Rahman told the BNP crowds.

Rahman, 60, better known in Bangladesh as Tarique Zia, assumed leadership of the BNP following the death of his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who died in December at the age of 80.

Hasina’s Awami League was banned by the interim government from running in the elections, a move criticised by rights groups.

Long live the revolution

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman meanwhile addressed a packed rally in the Dhaka-11 constituency, a flashpoint during the Aug 5, 2024 uprising that toppled the Awami League government of Hasina after 15 years in power.

Shafiqur Rahman, leading a coalition of Islamist parties — under the symbol of weighing scales — accused the former ruling party of widespread repression, but warned that new forms of abuse had quickly followed its fall.

Jamaat, ideologically aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, and seeking a return to formal politics after years of bans and crackdowns, has allied with the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by student leaders who spearheaded the uprising.

NCP leader Nahid Islam accused major parties of quietly sharing the “businesses of extortion and crime” for decades.

Supporters chanted popular slogans from the 2024 uprising.

“Long live the revolution!” supporters shouted.

“Slavery or freedom?”, they chanted, replying in unison, “Freedom, freedom!”

Among them was Mohammed Harun, 65, who said he had not voted in 17 years but would back the Jamaat-led alliance in hopes of a “just, corruption and violence-free country”.

Fatema Begum, a 40-year-old housewife, said she wanted a Bangladesh where people could “live independently and speak freely”.

First-time voter Abdullah-al-Rahat, 21, a Dhaka University student who took part in the 2024 uprising, said Jamaat leaders appeared “honest and humble”, but favoured a unity government if no party won a majority.

Hasina, 78, sentenced to death in absentia in November for crimes against humanity for the deadly crackdown on protesters in her failed bid to cling to power, remains in hiding in India.