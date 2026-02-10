Nepal’s rapper-turned-mayor challenges veteran leader

Kathmandu’s former mayor Balendra Shah (left) and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) party chairman Rabi Lamichhane together raise their arms during a campaign rally in Janakpur. (AFP pic)

KATMANDU : Nepal’s rapper-turned-mayor Balendra Shah is preparing for the biggest fight of his political life — a head-to-head battle with veteran leader KP Sharma Oli in the former prime minister’s own constituency.

Better known as Balen, the sharply dressed 35-year-old has emerged as a symbol of youth-driven political change after backing the mass anti-corruption protests that toppled Oli’s Marxist-led government last year.

Born in Kathmandu in 1990, he was a schoolboy during Nepal’s decade-long Maoist civil war between 1996 and 2006, which killed thousands and eventually ended the monarchy.

Trained as a civil engineer, he first gained national attention through Nepal’s underground hip-hop scene, releasing songs that railed against corruption and inequality.

Those themes, he says, still guide his politics, as he readies for March 5 elections in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.

“If a person involved in politics also engages in literature or music, it becomes emotionally driven,” Shah told AFP during his campaign.

“We also need to nurture the emotional aspect of our lives, and a politician should possess that sensitivity.”

His music, which has drawn millions of views online, helped him cultivate a devoted following on social media — a platform he continues to favour over traditional media for communicating with supporters.

That popularity translated into a political shock in 2022, when Shah became the first independent candidate elected mayor of Kathmandu, stunning Nepal’s entrenched political establishment.

As mayor, he built a reputation as a blunt, often confrontational reformer, launching campaigns against tax evasion, traffic congestion and mismanagement of city waste.

But his tenure also attracted criticism for heavy-handed enforcement and for bypassing journalists in favour of broadcasting directly to millions of followers online.

In January, Shah resigned as mayor to contest in general elections — the first since mass protests last September overthrew Oli, a 73-year-old Marxist leader and four-time prime minister.

Rather than running from his Kathmandu base, Shah chose to directly challenge Oli in Jhapa-5, a largely rural constituency around 300 kilometres (185 miles) southeast of the capital.

“Contesting against a major figure… signals that I am not taking the easy way out,” Shah added.

“It demonstrates that, despite the problems or betrayals that have affected the country, we are moving towards addressing them”.

In December, Shah joined the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by television host Rabi Lamichhane.

RSP, which became parliament’s fourth-largest force in the last elections in 2022, challenged parties that had dominated Nepal since the end of its civil war.

If the party secures a parliamentary majority, Shah would become prime minister.

“We share the same ideology,” Shah said, describing a vision of “a liberal economic system with social justice,” including free education and healthcare for the poor.

Shah emerged as a central figure during the September protests, which were initially sparked by anger over a brief ban on social media platforms, under a loose “Gen Z” banner.

But they quickly grew into a broader movement against corruption and economic stagnation. At least 77 people were killed during the unrest.

“Gen Z’s number one demand is good governance, because there is a high level of corruption in the country,” Shah said.

Despite his political ambitions, he insists music will remain part of his identity.

“Music is a medium to express oneself,” he said. “I will continue it, even if I am elected as prime minister.”