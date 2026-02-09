Kremlin accuses US of ‘suffocating measures’ against Cuba

An avenue near the US embassy in Havana stands empty as an energy crisis worsened by US sanctions deepens. (AFP pic)

MOSCOW : The Kremlin accused the US on Monday of using “suffocating measures” against Cuba, a traditional Russian ally, as an energy crisis on the socialist Caribbean island worsened under US sanctions.

Cuba is reeling from a US-ordered halt in oil shipments from Caracas after American troops captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last month.

The Cuban government on Friday announced emergency measures to address the island’s energy crisis, including a four-day work week for state-owned companies and fuel sale restrictions.

“The situation is really critical in Cuba,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP.

“The suffocating measures imposed by the United States are causing many difficulties for the country. We are discussing possible solutions with our Cuban friends, at least to provide whatever assistance we can.”

President Donald Trump also signed an executive order allowing his country to impose tariffs on countries selling oil to Havana.

Trump said that Mexico, which has been supplying Cuba with oil since 2023, would stop doing so — under threat of US tariffs.

The oil shortages have threatened to plunge Cuba into complete darkness, with power plants struggling to keep the lights on.

Russia has railed against the US campaign against Havana for weeks, calling it “unacceptable” and warning of a possible humanitarian crisis in the country.

Cuba has warned airlines it is suspending jet fuel supplies for a month, an official at a European carrier said Sunday.

Washington has long sought to overthrow or weaken the communist-led Cuban government.

Havana accuses Trump of wanting to “strangle” the island’s economy, where power cuts and fuel shortages, already recurrent in recent years, have become even more acute.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said his country was willing to hold talks with the United States, but not under pressure.